Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Has left hand wrapped
Yabusele was seen at the Celtics practice facility Thursday with a wrap on his left hand, Boston.com reports.
It's unclear when Yabusele suffered the injury or how serious it is. It's possible his availability for training camp will be affected. More information on the injury should emerge in the coming days or during the beginning of camp.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Rounds off campaign solidly Sunday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-doubles in narrow SL victory•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Solid summer league performance against Hornets•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Quality outing Friday•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores 16 points in start versus Nets•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...