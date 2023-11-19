Brown, who's listed as questionable due to an adductor strain, participated in the Celtics' shootaround ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Memphis, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Brown will test his groin throughout the team's morning shootaround prior to a decision being made on his availability. Given Sunday's contest is the first half of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Boston exercise caution with its star forward. Sam Hauser would presumably be the main beneficiary if Brown is unable to suit up.