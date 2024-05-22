Brown contributed 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 133-128 overtime victory over the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This was a great response from Brown after he was held to 11 points in the final game of the previous series against the Cavaliers. He's been terrific for most of the playoffs, to be fair, as he's hitting 54.8 percent from the field while averaging 23.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.