Brown finished Wednesday's 106-99 victory over Dallas in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 41 minutes.

Brown continued his dominance on both sides of the court during Boston's Game 3 win. The star forward was quiet during the first half and posted only six points. But he exploded for another 24 in the second half, helping Boston stake a 3-0 Finals lead. He was also Boston's most efficient scorer, while finishing two boards and two dimes short of a triple-double. And his defensive effort helped Boston keep Dallas under 100 points for the third game in a row. Defense wins championships. Brown and his fellow Celtics now look to sweep the Finals Friday night in Dallas.