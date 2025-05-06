Brown notched 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 45 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown had a brutal shooting performance, but it wasn't just him -- the Celtics shot a combined 15-of-60 from beyond the arc. "In those moments, when the other team has momentum, we can't just fire up threes," Brown said, as relayed by Jay King of The Athletic. With the Celtics trailing 1-0, Game 2 is set for Wednesday in Boston.