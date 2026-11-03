Brown delivered 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 126-107 win over the Bulls.

Brown grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds and also dished out five assists, ending just one away from his season-best output. His scoring has been inconsistent, and this is only the second time he's scored at least 25 points. Some regression compared to his Boston days, and especially last season, was due to the fact that the Sixers offense now has to go through several players and not just him, as it was the case in 2025-26 with the Celtics. He's still posting a respectable line of 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, though.