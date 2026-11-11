Brown ended Tuesday's 123-101 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes.

Brown endured a disappointing first matchup against Boston since his offseason trade, attempting just nine shots while committing four turnovers. His three combined defensive stats helped salvage some fantasy value, but foul trouble and the lopsided result restricted his workload. Brown's scoring upside remains substantial, but this was a down performance, as it ended a streak of four games in a row in which he had reached the 20-point plateau.