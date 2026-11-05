Brown supplied 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Pistons.

Brown turned in an efficient performance, particularly from three-point range, finishing with a game- and season-high scoring total. The star swingman also finished as the 76ers' third-leading rebounder. He's reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four appearances, shooting 47.1 percent from downtown over that stretch.