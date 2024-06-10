Brown provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Brown struggled a bit with his shot from three-point range, but other than that, he delivered his usual stat-filling performance while also operating as one of Boston's go-to players on offense. Brown has been on a tear of late, scoring 20-plus points in six straight playoff appearances while also contributing on the defensive end. Over that six-game stretch, Brown has averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.