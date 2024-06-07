Brown accumulated 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring in the comfortable win, but he did more than just that, as he also left his mark on the defensive end and grabbed headlines with a posterizing dunk during the second quarter. Brown has been alternating with Jayson Tatum in the role of Boston's go-to player on offense, with the Celtics riding whoever has the hottest hand, and that was certainly the case with Brown in the series opener. He's now scored at least 20 points in five straight playoff appearances, representing his longest streak in the current postseason run.