Brown contributed 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown has been on a roll of late, but this 40-point effort was his best scoring mark of the 2023-24 playoff campaign. The star forward has surpassed the 25-point mark in four of his last five appearances, and he should continue to have a massive role in the Celtics' offensive scheme ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.