Brown ended with 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Even though Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring throughout the series and Jrue Holiday grabbed headlines for his excellent defensive play, no player was more consistent than Brown, who was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. Brown surpassed the 25-point mark in three of the four games he played against Indiana, though he repeat the same feat just three times in the previous two series combined.