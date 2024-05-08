Brown notched 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jayson Tatum had a rough shooting performance in the series opener, but Brown was there to pick him up, and the latter led the Celtics in scoring with an impressive, efficient display on the offensive end of the court. Brown has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five playoff appearances, and he'll aim to keep that streak alive in Game 2 on Thursday.