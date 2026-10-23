Brown tallied 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Brown played a team-high 38 minutes and remained heavily involved offensively despite sharing the floor with several stars, with Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Joel Embiid being some examples. Brown's playing time should support his fantasy production, but his scoring upside could fluctuate depending on how Philadelphia distributes its offensive opportunities. That would limit his appeal in most formats.