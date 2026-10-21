Brown posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 victory over the Knicks.

Brown was highly effective in his long-awaited 76ers debut, scoring an efficient 19 points to go with a full stat line. The star forward benefitted significantly from Jayson Tatum missing most of last season with an Achilles injury -- Brown averaged a career-high 28.7 points and 5.1 assists per game for Boston in 2025-26 -- and Brown should still be an upper-echelon fantasy producer with a loaded Philadelphia squad even if he's unlikely to replicate last year's success.