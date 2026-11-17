Brown amassed 31 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-123 win over Brooklyn.

Brown matched his season-high scoring total he set in Sunday's 131-124 win against the Pacers. It was the second straight dominant performance from Brown, who also established season highs in free throw makes (10) and attempts (13) while collecting a full line to help the Sixers win their third contest in a row. Coach Nick Nurse stated after the game that Brown was experiencing hamstring tightness down the stretch of the fourth quarter, per Tony Jones of The Athletic, so he was removed as a precaution with 1:44 remaining.