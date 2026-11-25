Brown (hamstring) won't return to Wednesday's game against Miami, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports. He finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes.

Brown appeared to grab his left hamstring toward the end of the second quarter and checked out nearly immediately. Considering he recently missed two games because of the ailment, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't suit up Friday in Indiana. In the meantime, Dean Wade will start the second half, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons in line for more minutes.