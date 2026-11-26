Brown (hamstring) will receive imaging, and the Sixers will provide an update Thursday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Brown will get imaging on his troublesome left hamstring that he reaggravated in the second quarter of Wednesday's 111-104 win over Miami. He recently missed two games with the ailment, and it sounds like he could be in jeopardy of another stint on the sidelines. While Brown is out, Dean Wade is the top candidate to join the starting unit, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons are likely to see an increase in playing time off the bench.