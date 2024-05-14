Brown amassed 27 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-102 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown was part of a dominant pairing alongside Jayson Tatum, leading Boston offensively en route to helping the team take a 3-1 series advantage. Brown connected on a pair of threes while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points in the victory, also finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double. Brown has turned his game up a notch over the last two games against Cleveland, posting at least 25 points and eight boards in two straight outings.