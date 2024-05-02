Brown finished Wednesday's 118-84 victory over Miami in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes.

Brown was one of two Boston players who reached the 25-point mark Wednesday, with Derrick White being the other, but he didn't do much outside of scoring. Brown scored 20-plus points in three of the five outings in the series against the Heat, and he should continue to play a prominent role on offense in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, regardless of the opponent, especially if Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains sidelined for a prolonged stretch.