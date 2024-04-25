Brown finished with 33 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brown led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three and hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a well-rounded performance in a losing effort. Brown had his breakout game in the series against the Heat after posting 17 points in Sunday's Game 1 win. Brown has recorded at least 17 points and eight rebounds in both games, the type of performance the Celtics hope continues the rest of the quarterfinals series.