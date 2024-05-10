Brown posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown struggled from deep in Thursday's contest, not connecting on a three but still ending second on the team in scoring in a near 20-point outing in a Game 2 defeat. Brown had a down game in comparison to Tuesday's 32-point showing in Game 1 and Boston will need the star guard to contribute more in order to steal a game on the road in Game 3 and break a series tie with Cleveland.