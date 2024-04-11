Brown (hand) is available for Thursday's game against New York, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a left hand sprain, but he'll be available for a third consecutive game. Over three appearances in April, he's averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.
