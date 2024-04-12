Brown recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Knicks.

The Celtics had one of their worst offensive showings of the season Thursday, and Brown couldn't escape the team's woes, as he needed 15 shots to score 15 points. Brown has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in his last two outings, but he remains a key cog in one of the league's best offenses, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned by two subpar outings in the final days of the regular season.