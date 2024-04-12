Brown (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown continues to deal with a left hand sprain but has been available for the past three games, averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Celtics manage Brown's workload over the final two games of the regular season since the team has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.