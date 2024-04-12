Brown (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
All of Boston's regular starters will sit out Friday's contest, so the Celtics' bench players will receive increased playing time. Brown's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Iffy against Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles from field Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Available for Thursday's matchup•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Iffy against Knicks•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-double despite shooting woes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Top scorer despite hand issue•