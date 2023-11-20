Brown (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown was a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup but will be able to suit up in the first half of the back-to-back set. He's topped 20 points in each of his last four appearances, averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game.