Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Collects 13 points Tuesday

Brown posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 win over the Cavaliers.

Brown got the start with Kyrie Irving (hip) ailing, and wasn't shy with the opportunity, hoisting up a team-high 19 shots Tuesday night. While his lackluster efficiency left much to be desired, it was encouraging to see Brown work in with the starters and have a decent portion of the touches on offense.