Brown amassed 14 points (7-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to the Bucks.

Brown had major problems from the field and needed 19 shots to score 14 points, his lowest tally since he recorded eight points in a 114-105 loss to the Lakers on Feb. 1. The rebounds and steals were a nice tally and somewhat salvaged his fantasy stat line, but fantasy managers are counting on Brown to produce better scoring performances. He'll aim to bounce back when the Celtics take on the Knicks on Thursday.