Brown is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain.
With Boston already locking up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for Brown to sit out Thursday's contest. With Jayson Tatum (knee) also questionable, Sam Hauser could see increased playing time.
