Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Late scratch Wednesday with illness
Brown has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.
Brown is a surprising scratch from Wednesday's lineup, but it looks like the 22-year-old caught a bug late in the day that will prevent him from suiting up in Washington. With Brown sidelined Wednesday, the Celtics will likely call upon Marcus Smart to play more minutes as a starter and for Semi Ojeleye to chip in for some additional playing time off the bench.
