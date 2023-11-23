Brown had 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over the Bucks.

Brown finished with team highs in points and assists during a convincing win over another Eastern Conference contender. His eight dimes were also a season-high mark, and his solid scoring night snapped a two-game slump. Brown has been a bit inconsistent to start 2023-24, but he's still averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes across his first 14 appearances.