Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Listed as questionable

Brown (thumb) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brown suffered a right thumb sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons, leaving his status up in the air for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. His availability should clear up closer to tip-off. If Brown is unable to go, Marcus Smart would likely start in his place.

