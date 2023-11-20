Brown closed with 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Brown was listed as questionable for the contest due to an adductor strain, but he was cleared to suit up for a second straight game after missing a Nov. 15 matchup versus Philadelphia due to an illness. Brown struggled offensively in the narrow win over Memphis, but he salvaged his production with multiple tallies in each defensive category for the first time this season. Across 12 appearances, the veteran forward is averaging 22.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.