Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor performance in Game Three thumping
Brown had just 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 loss to the Cavaliers.
Brown, along with a number of teammates, had his worst game of the post-season Saturday, producing just 10 points with very little else. The team can take solace from the fact that they all managed to save their worst games for the same one, meaning that things should improve for Monday's Game Four. The Celtics will look to bounce back as they attempt to head home with a 3-1 series lead.
