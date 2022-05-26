Brown closed Wednesday's 93-80 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 40 minutes.

Brown bounced back from a 5-for-20 shooting performance in Game 4 to lead Boston in scoring in the Game 5 victory. He went an efficient 10-for-19 from the field and knocked down 5-of-9 tries from three-point range. Brown wasn't a big contributor in other areas, but he has scored 24 or more points in four of the five contests in the series thus far and has helped the Celtics climb to within one win of a trip to the NBA Finals.