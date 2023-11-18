Brown (groin) is questionable to play Sunday against Memphis, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown is dealing with a right adductor strain. Sunday's contest coming against the injury-riddled Grizzlies may lead the Celtics to operate with an abundance of caution and give Brown extra time to heal. He has only missed one contest this year, which was due to an illness.
