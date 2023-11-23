Brown is listed as questionable to play Friday against the Magic due to a right adductor strain.

The absence of Brown could represent a huge blow for the Celtics, especially since Jrue Holiday (ankle) is also carrying an injury designation. Not having their second-best scorer could be massive for Boston, and if he ends up being ruled out, then Sam Hauser could be in line to earn a bigger role. Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes across his first 14 appearances.