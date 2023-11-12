Brown finished Saturday's 117-94 win over Toronto with 29 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes.

Brown has been on a tear of late and has eclipsed the 25-point mark in three of his last four appearances, and he keeps showing the ability to lead the Celtics offensively when called upon duty. Even though he is sharing the offensive load with Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, Brown is averaging a respectable 23.0 points per game this season.