Brown finished with 13 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Hornets.

While Jayson Tatum (45 points) had everything working, Brown couldn't do anything right. It was a disappointing overtime loss for the Celtics, and Brown has now dropped back-to-back duds, totaling just 25 points (10-33 FG), 10 rebounds and six assists over his last two appearances. Before his return shooting slump, Brown averaged 22.9 points on 47.2 percent shooting over his first 11 appearances, so fantasy managers can expect a bounce-back performance soon.