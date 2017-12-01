Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stymied versus Sixers
Brown eked out two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal, while turning the ball over four times, in 22 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the 76ers.
This is Brown's second bad game after missing Saturday's match-up for personal reasons. Luckily for Boston, they have enough depth where they don't need youngsters Brown and Jayson Tatum to star every night. Of a larger concern is Brown's poor free throw shooting. Over his past five games, Brown has shot a lowly 40% from the charity stripe. Overall, hopefully Brown will return to his mid-November form soon. He'll have a good chance to bounce back during Saturday night's home game versus Phoenix.
