Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Targeting a return Sunday
Brown (concussion) will not play Friday in Portland but said he will most likely come back for Sunday's matchup with the Kings, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Brown was able to take part in portions of Thursday's practice after missing the last five games with a concussion, but he won't be rushed back into action Friday, and instead, should be ready for Sunday's trip to Sacramento. Without Brown, the Celtics will have to utilize their bigger lineup with Jayson Tatum at shooting guard for at least one more contest, with Abdel Nader seeing an extended role off the bench as well.
