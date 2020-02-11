Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play Tuesday

Brown (ankle) confirmed that he will play Tuesday against Houston, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Brown missed a game over the weekend and was held out of practice Monday, but his ankle injury isn't anything to be concerned about. Over his last four games, Brown is averaging 35.3 minutes, which he's translated to 22.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He's handed out just three assists over the stretch, however.