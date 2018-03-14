Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't go on road trip
Brown (concussion) will not travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip. His next opportunity to take the floor will be Tuesday against the Thunder, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Brown, who suffered a concussion on a scary fall, will miss the team's next three games as he continues to work his way through the league's protocol. While he's sidelined, Terry Rozier is a strong candidate to see extra run.
