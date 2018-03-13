Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday

Brown (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Brown will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, with updates on his status coming sometime closer to tipoff. In the meantime, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye should see extended run with Brown, Marcus Smart (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (knee) all sidelined.