Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday
Brown (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Brown will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, with updates on his status coming sometime closer to tipoff. In the meantime, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye should see extended run with Brown, Marcus Smart (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (knee) all sidelined.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Sunday, 'probably' out for week•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes fall, helped off court•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 15 points in 23 minutes•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...