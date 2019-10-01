Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ankle feels fine
Tatum said his ankle felt fine after Tuesday's practice, Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Tatum injured the ankle while playing for Team USA nearly a month ago, but he reported no ill effects Tuesday as the Celtics held their first practice of training camp. Tatum is on the short list of players who could ascend this season after Boston lost a pair of productive veterans in Al Horford and Kyrie Irving.
