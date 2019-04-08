Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Exits early with shin bruise

Tatum won't return to Sunday's game against Orlando due to a left shin contusion, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum limped off the court in the first quarter and immediately headed to the locker room for further evaluation. Although he appears to have avoided a significant injury, the Celtics will hold him out, likely as a precaution.

