Tatum (knee) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum was sidelined for Sunday's win over Portland due to a right knee contusion but will return to action Tuesday. Over his last seven appearances, Tatum has averaged 26.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 36.0 minutes per game.