Tatum ended with 37 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.

Tatum delivering 37 points on 31 true shot attempts is passable efficiency, and he connected on his much-maligned deep jumpers in clutch time Monday. Alas, Boston squandered a 30-point lead to give Atlanta its largest comeback win in franchise history. Tatum was stellar from an individual point of view, providing well-rounded stats while only committing two turnovers, but Boston's late game execution remains a pitfall of the franchise's championship aspirations.