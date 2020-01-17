Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Mediocre in loss

Tatum posted 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 40 minutes Thursday night during the Celtics' 128-123 loss to Milwaukee.

Tatum was seemingly unhobbled by the knee ailment that kept him out of Boston's game on Wednesday. His 40 minutes played were a game-high. He and Gordon Hayward combined to go 2-of-14, helping sink the Celtics. Tatum has still reached double-digit scoring in 30 straight games and can be regarded as a premier option at the power forward position.